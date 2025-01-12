Fulks' 14 lead Milwaukee past Green Bay 70-59

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Themus Fulks had 14 points in Milwaukee's 70-59 victory against Green Bay on Saturday night.
Fulks had six rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (12-6, 5-2 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Erik Pratt shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.
Yonatan Levy led the Phoenix (2-16, 0-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Hall added 15 points for Green Bay. Mac Wrecke finished with 13 points. The Phoenix have lost 13 straight.
Up next:
Milwaukee hosts Youngstown State Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.
Green Bay hosts Robert Morris Friday, Jan 17 at 6 p.m.
