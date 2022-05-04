Frozen cocktail bar Fat Tuesday coming to Milwaukee's Deer District

MILWAUKEE — The Deer District is getting a frozen cocktail bar!

Fat Tuesday will open on the first floor of GATHER this summer as a permanent tenant. According to the Milwaukee Bucks, the bar will feature its 190 famous frozen cocktails including piña coladas, margaritas, electric lemonade, and more.

“Deer District is the prime spot for our Milwaukee debut,” said Alex Macedo, Chief Daiquiri Officer for Fat Tuesday. “It’s the home of the Milwaukee Bucks and will also be the home to the first Fat Tuesday in the Midwest. We’re getting our game on and the party started in style, and hope the community is as excited with our arrival as we are!”

Fat Tuesday customers will be able to mix and match flavors, choosing from one of the Fat Tuesday favorite combinations or making their own cocktails. The Bucks said customers will also have the opportunity to take home a souvenir cup for discounts on future visits.

“We’re so excited to welcome Fat Tuesday to Deer District,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “Deer District is continuously redefining downtown Milwaukee, and Fat Tuesday’s specialty frozen cocktails will be a great contributor to our vibrant future.”

