From World Music to Star Wars: Wisconsin Orchestra Unites Generations with Spring Concert

MILWAUKEE - A southeastern Wisconsin orchestra is "stringing the generations together."

The Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra (WIO) brings together musicians of all ages and abilities. "Our main focus is breaking down barriers between generations," says Artistic Director Sarah Oftedahl.

The ensemble's spring performance, "The Joy of Traveling the World and Beyond," takes listeners on a whirlwind but exciting journey with pieces originating from Europe, Asia, and even from a galaxy far, far away. In honor of May 4th, the symphony will also perform the theme from the original "Star Wars" IV, V and VI movies.

The concert takes place this Sunday, May 4th at 3 p.m. in Brookfield at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10. Those 18 and under may attend for free.

Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.

