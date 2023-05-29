From the streets to successful entrepreneurs: Milwaukee adults inspiring the next generation

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of people clapped at a youth dinner as Nicole Goins offered a girl a scholarship for simply showing up.

Goins is the founder of "Pretty Girls are Educated", a group educating youth girls and women about the importance of academics.

She and several other Milwaukee adults were at the dinner as part of an event called “From the Streets to Entrepreneurs.”

With dozens of kids in attendance, the dinner highlighted successful adults in Milwaukee to inspire the next generation.

One of those adults was Milwaukee native Ed Hennings, who spent 20 years in prison.

“I chose the streets because I really didn’t believe I could do it the right way. I didn’t believe I had what it takes,” Hennings explained.

Today, he owns three businesses, has written two books, and regularly attends youth events.

“I’m here to make the right thing look cool. A lot of times the wrong things seem so cool to our youth but I’m here to tell you the right things can seem cool too,” Hennings smiled.

The dinner was hosted by a nonprofit, Stopping the Violence 53206 Incorporated. Trinika Walker created it after her son and grandson were killed to gun violence.

“I want to push the youth to do better,” Walker said. “We don’t just have to pick up guns. We don’t have to fight about everything. We can use our voices. Our voices are loud.”

Ray Miller, owner of Ray’s Lawn Care Service, even offered to hire five kids on the spot.

The event was open to all. Walker said she hopes it inspires kids to follow their dreams and get involved with the right things.

Stopping the Violence 53206 Inc. created an “all voices youth choir” that meets monthly, as well as a “stop the violence basketball summer camp”.

“It’s a 10-week program where we’re going to keep the kids safe. It’s called the safe zone, and we want to have the kids playing in a safe area where they won’t have to worry about gun violence,” Walker said.

Aside from programming, several people at the dinner also mentioned the need for more positive role models, which is what the event set out to highlight.

“They look up to us and listen to us if our message is delivered correctly,” Goins said.

“There’s great things and people that come for our community. Role models, entrepreneurs, and inventors. All this magic, if they dream big and focus on doing the right thing.”

