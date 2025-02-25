From 'Original Buck' to proud grandpa, Jon McGlocklin celebrates granddaughters' basketball journeys

WALES, Wis. — Jon McGlocklin earned a handful of nicknames throughout his NBA career.

As a member of the Milwaukee Bucks' inaugural 1968-69 season, he's often admired as 'The Original Buck.' Eddie Doucette, who was the original radio play-by-play voice of the team also dubbed him 'Jonny Mac' during that time.

However, these days he prefers to go by 'Ba.'

It's a nickname his eldest granddaughter affectionately called him when she was younger, which has stuck to present day.

Megan Lodes Jon McGlocklin and his four granddaughters smiling center court at a Milwaukee Bucks game with his retired No. 14 jersey.

While McGlocklin is no longer in the broadcast booth for the Milwaukee Bucks, he's still enjoying basketball games from center court.

However, not at Fiserv Forum. Instead, you can find him at Kettle Moraine High School supporting two of his four granddaughters who play on the Lasers varsity team.

“I enjoy it much more than the NBA today because of obvious reasons," McGlocklin chuckled."

While basketball has always been a family affair with Keegan and Quinn Lodes playing on AAU teams throughout their young careers, this is the first year they've ever been teammates.

Ashley Washburn/TMJ4 Sports Quinn Lodes hugs her grandmother Pam McGlocklin after the game. Her grandfather Jon McGlocklin and mother Megan Lodes are seen smiling in the background.

“For us to see that for this one year where they're both there, it's priceless," McGlocklin smiled.

Given that Keegan is a senior, Quinn set her sights on making the varsity team as a freshman so she could play alongside her sister for a single season.

“I mean for eight years, these two have talked about – they knew that they would be a freshman and senior," their mother Megan Lodes shared. "For eight years, they have talked about — do you think there's a way that we could play together? Do you think Quinn could make varsity and we could be on that team together?”

Short answer, yes.

However, not only is Quinn on the varsity team as a freshman, but she earned a starting role alongside her older sister Keegan.

Megan Lodes Keegan (left) and Quinn Lodes (right) hug one another during Kettle Moraine's Senior Night.

“I’m just so grateful I’ve been given that opportunity, and I love playing with her so much," Lasers freshman guard Quinn Lodes expressed. "She’s such an amazing leader on this team, and she’s really pushed me in every way to become so much better.”

While both sisters have different play styles on the court, pieces of their grandfather can be seen in both.

McGlocklin's well-known "rainbow jumper" was inherited by Quinn, while Keegan's athleticism earned her a Division I scholarship for track and field to Illinois State.

“I just remember always — when I was younger — my grandpa would get a chair out and sit on the driveway and is like correcting everyone's shooting for them and helping us out," senior forward Keegan Lodes smiled.

“We're just trying to freeze time and have this year last forever because it's just so special," Megan Lodes added.

For McGlocklin, this era of grandparenting just might be his favorite.

“For where my wife and I are in our lives now, you can't put a price on this," he smiled. "It's off the chart, and I would think most grandparents would understand that.”

