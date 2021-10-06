Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

From fairgrounds to Fear Fest, Dodge County hosts Halloween attraction

Wisconsin Fear Fest kicks off Friday
items.[0].image.alt
Dodge County Fair Association
Dodge County Fairgrounds transforms this October
dodge-county-fear-fest.jpg
Posted at 3:12 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 16:12:16-04

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Wisconsin Fear Fest will be held at Dodge County Fairgrounds the next four weekends in October, starting Friday.

The festival offers a zombie-themed, outdoor haunted house, called Blackout Biohazard. Meanwhile, the indoor haunted house is hospital-themed, called The 13th Ward Asylum.

The festival and parking is free, but admission for the haunted houses is $25. Free entertainment for the whole family includes yard games, seasonal photo opportunities and a scary outdoor movie. Other offerings include axe throwing, paintball and haunted hayrides.

Concessions and food trucks will be on site with popular fair foods and fall drinks.

Wisconsin Fear Fest runs October 8 and 9, 15 and 16, 22 and 23, and 29 through 31. Purchase tickets on Wisconsin Fear Fest's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku