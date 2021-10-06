From fairgrounds to Fear Fest, Dodge County hosts Halloween attraction

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Wisconsin Fear Fest will be held at Dodge County Fairgrounds the next four weekends in October, starting Friday.

The festival offers a zombie-themed, outdoor haunted house, called Blackout Biohazard. Meanwhile, the indoor haunted house is hospital-themed, called The 13th Ward Asylum.

The festival and parking is free, but admission for the haunted houses is $25. Free entertainment for the whole family includes yard games, seasonal photo opportunities and a scary outdoor movie. Other offerings include axe throwing, paintball and haunted hayrides.

Concessions and food trucks will be on site with popular fair foods and fall drinks.

Wisconsin Fear Fest runs October 8 and 9, 15 and 16, 22 and 23, and 29 through 31. Purchase tickets on Wisconsin Fear Fest's website.

