GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — As fuel prices continue to skyrocket in Wisconsin, many are looking for alternative modes of transportation to save a little money on gas.

"We're seeing a lot of people come in for electric bikes, and electric bike sales are through the roof," Broken Spoke Bike Studio Brand Manager Alex Pichette said.

He expects those sales to keep going up. Pichette commutes by bike two to three times a week himself.

"With gas prices being as high as they are, it is a means of transportation for the guys in the shop," he said.

Pichette says he probably saves about a gallon of gas each week.

"In a nice SUV, you're probably saving at least a gallon of gas a week and that just adds up," he said.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation supervisor Andrew Levy found another way to beat the cost.

"Every once in awhile, I am able to get in a carpool with coworkers and maybe it's more of that now," the urban and regional planning supervisor said.

And he's not the only one. Levy says the Wisconsin RIDESHARE service can connect people with carpool partners for free.

"What it does is connect people who have similar paths to work," he said.

Levy expects the program to save drivers money, but the DOT is still seeing just 50 to 100 people registered a month.

"I would be surprised if we don't see some uptick, but we just aren't seeing it yet," Levy said.

And some might be looking for another car.

Karl Brauer, an executive analyst for iSeeCars.com, says the demand for electric is higher than traditional vehicles.

"I think people are more aware of them than ever before, and that's giving them more consideration than ever before, plus the high fuel prices," he said.

But according to iSeeCars, the price of used, 1-to-5-year-old electric vehicles increased almost $14,000 nationwide year-over-year in March.

"If you can make your current car continue to work for you for another six to 12 months, that's probably your single best option because of how expensive everything is new and used, and EVs and non-EVs," Brauer said.