Froedtert warns unvaccinated employees face termination, exemptions to expire

MILWAUKEE — A recently authorized version of the Covid vaccine has the Froedtert hospital system cutting back on its religious and medical exemptions for employers.

Employees who choose to not get the new Novavax vaccine will face termination.

The Novavax vaccine received emergency authorization last month by the FDA. Novavax is different than the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Health officials say it is similar to other traditional vaccines individuals may have received, such as the Hepatitis B vaccine. It also did not use fetal cell lines for development like other existing options, and it is protein-based rather than MRNA.

Alastair Grant/AP FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London. Novavax says its vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against variants. Results from the study in the U.S. and Mexico were released on Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Due to those differences, Froedtert is now alerting some staff that their vaccine exemption is expiring.

Froedtert told the TMJ4 News I-Team in a statement on Wednesday that the change will affect a small percentage of its workforce.

An email sent to a Froedtert employee obtained by the I-Team says the first dose is required in one week by Sept. 14. The email also said if employees do not receive their first dose by Sept 21, they will be considered voluntarily resigned and it will be their last day of employment. The second dose is required by Oct. 5, and if not received by Oct. 19, employees will be considered voluntarily resigned.

You can read Froedtert's full statement below :

"Froedtert Health requires staff and providers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a federal requirement that is monitored for compliance. We join many other health systems around southeast Wisconsin and the U.S. that have made vaccination a condition of employment.

The Novavax vaccination for COVID-19 is now available. This protein-based vaccination option eliminates conflicts for those staff with religious or medical exemptions caused by mRNA-based vaccines and other concerns. Since those staff are now eligible for a vaccination that does not conflict with their religious beliefs or medical situation, their exemption will expire. This affects a small percentage of staff with a vaccine exemption. Eligible staff continue to be exempt from a COVID-19 vaccine for religious and medical reasons.

Froedtert Health respects the right of staff and providers to engage in activity protected by state and federal law."

