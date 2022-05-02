Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin open new community hospital in Mequon

MEQUON, Wis. — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) health network opened a new community hospital in Mequon on Monday.

The new hospital is located across the street from the Froedtert & MCW Mequon Health Center at 11421 N. Port Washington Road.

According to the health network, the small-scale community hospital will offer around-the-clock access to emergency and in patient care. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year.

The hospital, which is 17,000-square-feet, has a seven-bed emergency department with eight inpatient beds. It also has laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services.

“We are proud to announce the opening of our fourth community hospital within our health network which expands our ability to provide access to care in more communities with an easy to navigate footprint,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “Our newest community hospital in Mequon supports our mission by providing access to academic medicine for the diverse communities we serve.”

