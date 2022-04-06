Froedtert & the Medical College network planning $43M expansion in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is in the planning phase for a possible expansion in Sheboygan that would include a $43 million community hospital, medical office building and outpatient surgery center, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The proposal on Sheboygan's northwest side near Interstate 43 was accepted by the property owner. The property owner is the Sheboygan Area School District.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports the district selected the Froedtert and Medical College proposal over an apartment proposal from Continental Properties of Menomonee Falls and a senior living and assisted living concept from a Manitowoc developer.

Although the Sheboygan school board authorized the district's administration to pursue a $3 million offer to purchase from Froedtert and Medical College, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports it is not yet a done deal.

A spokesperson told the Milwaukee Business Journal plans are not finalized and are still in the planning phase.

The Sheboygan Area School District has scheduled a public meeting at Sheboygan High School for April 19. It will be a discussion about selling the property to Froedtert Health and the Medical College.

Advocate Aurora is also preparing to open a $324 million hospital and medical office building this spring in Kohler just west of Sheboygan.

