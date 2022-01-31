Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin opens new community hospital in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) opened a new community hospital Monday in Oak Creek.

It is located at the Froedtert & MCW Drexel Town Square Health Center at 7901 S. 6th Street.

The hospital is a fully licensed, accredited acute-care hospital and part of the Froedtert & MCW health network.

It is about 17,000 square feet and will have a seven-bed emergency department with eight inpatient beds for those requiring additional care, observation and tests.

The hospital will also have a laboratory, pharmacy, and imaging services.

The health network says it will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced that access to safe, high-quality care close to home has never been more important for our patients and the diverse communities we serve,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “The addition of our third community hospital furthers our health network’s mission of expanding access to academic medicine and will provide much needed capacity for our hospitals that continue to experience record-setting admissions and hospitalizations.”

HSA PrimeCare partnered to develop the project and Froedtert Health will lease the building through the partnership.

Additional community hospitals within the Froedtert & MCW health network include Froedtert Community Hospital – New Berlin, which is located at 4805 S. Moorland Road, as well as Froedtert Community Hospital – Pewaukee, located at 209 Pewaukee Road

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip