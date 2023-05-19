Froedtert Health closes units at two Wisconsin hospitals

Froedtert Health will soon close units at two Wisconsin hospitals, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

On May 12, the behavioral health unit at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital closed. The baby-delivery unit at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc will close on June 1.

According to BizJournal, the Wauwatosa-based healthcare system said it "is proactively adapting to changing market conditions to sustain long-term stability and our steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality patient care."

Froedtert's strategies include maximizing resources, reducing expenses, and streamlining processes across the organization, BizJournal reports. They also have a hiring freeze for some non-clinical positions.

Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital had 800 psychiatric admissions last year. It was the health care system's only hospital that listed psychiatric admissions, according to BizJournal.

As for Manitowoc's baby-delivery unit, the hospital would need to deliver twice as many babies as it does now to be considered a high-performing program.

A spokesperson said in an email to BizJournal, “Statistically, the more babies delivered at a birth center each year, the better and safer the care...Our community deserves the best and safest care available, and given the declining birth rates in our community, this is something we are not able to sustain beyond June 1.”

