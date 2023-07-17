Froedtert employee arrested, admits to placing camera inside hospital's bathroom

POLK, Wis. — A 45-year-old West Bend man was arrested for allegedly hiding a camera in the Froedtert West Bend Hospital's bathroom.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was a Froedtert health support staff employee. He admitted to investigators he was placing the camera inside the same bathroom for several months and saving some of the captured footage.

City of West Bend Police Department investigators uncovered information during an unrelated investigation that brought the case the light.

Washington County investigators then responded to the hospital and found the hidden camera underneath the sink. The bathroom is a public restroom, but mainly used by staff, the sheriff's office says.

The suspect appeared in court Monday afternoon and a $50,000 cash bond was set. The sheriff's office says, "the judge gave the state more time to file formal criminal charges. In Wisconsin, it is a felony to capture an image depicting nudity without the person’s consent."

Due to the amount of data that needs to be analyzed and the number of potential victims, investigators need more time before specific formal charges can be sent to the district attorney.

"In the end, we anticipate requesting a significant number of felony charges," the sheriff's office says. "Our priority is analyzing the significant amount of electronic data to determine the scope of the victimization and identify all potential victims."

