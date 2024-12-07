Friends hold food drive in remembrance of Waukesha student killed in tragic accident

Brady Caproon died on Sep. 4, 2024, just two days before his 18th birthday, in a tragic accident, according to his obituary.
Brady loved sports, he began playing lacrosse in 2nd grade and became starting varsity goalie his freshman year of high school.
He also had a passion for helping others, from supporting a friend in need to collecting food in food drives.
In honor of Brady, friends and family are holding a food drive, on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.
The food drive will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on both days in the parking lot of Sunset Bowl in Waukesha.
The B+ written on the posters stands for the love that Brady showed, his family asks that all "be positive" and "be Brady."
