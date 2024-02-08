Friends, family want justice in death of Kenosha's Anton Space

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 29-year-old Milwaukee man returned to a Kenosha courtroom on Thursday to hear testimony on the death of Kenosha’s Anton Space.

Marchello Jones is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. He’s accused of shooting Space on Jan. 23 outside a Dollar Tree store in Pleasant Prairie.

Outside of the courtroom, friends and family want justice.

“We know the name. We see the picture,” said Kenosha’s Kristina Toto, a longtime friend of Space. “But we don’t know why. There’s no connection. There’s no nothing. There’s just anger.”

According to court records, Space approached the wrong vehicle in the parking lot and was shot twice in the chest. He died at a nearby hospital.

Maria Jones, the wife of Marchello Jones, initially told police she fired the gun. She then changed her story, according to police.

“In fact, they concocted the story that she was the shooter,” State Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek said.

“That she felt pressured to do it because he said she would get less time because she doesn’t have a record and he does.”

Space left behind a wife and four children. He loved family, music and caring for others, according to Toto.

“There’s so much that was taken away from a man that did what?,” Soto said. “He took care of people that were disabled. He went home. He played his video games. He spent his time with his wife and his kids.”

Marchello, a convicted felon, remains in custody on $500,000 cash bond. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Marchello is due back in court on March 6 for arraignment.

