Friday is the last day of Wisconsin Public Schools Week

It's the last day of Wisconsin Public Schools Week, a time to celebrate all the amazing things happening in schools across our state.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure had a chance to meet with some of the students and principal at Bradley Tech High School in Milwaukee, and go on a tour. The school is a technology and trade based school, which means more than a thousand students from across the city are able to get hands on experience on their way to careers in construction, design, manufacturing and pre-engineering.

Sydni got to check out classrooms full of students practicing carpentry, welding and design. Those students say their education is creating endless possibilities.

To celebrate the last day of Public Schools Week, a Day of Action is being held in Madison. Students will have the chance to meet lawmakers inside the Capitol Rotunda.

