Friday is International Women's Day, a global celebration of women's achievements.

TMJ4 is taking the opportunity to shine a light on the inspiring women in our area. Sydni Eure met with Aurelia Ceja at Anodyne Coffee in Walker's Point, who has become a mover and a shaker in the community.

Ceja is the co-chair of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression and the Coalition to March on the Republican National Convention. She says she's pushing for change in her community, much like the influential women who came before her.

Ceja says International Women's Day is all about recognizing different people who are organizing movements and making positive change in the world.

"I think that there have been some really, really great woman organizers throughout history and like both present day and in the past. Claudia Jones was a part of the CP USA and a phenomenal organizer, and also a civil rights activist in many different ways. And when we're looking at all of these historical figures, it's important to know that it's not just men who are pushing these things along, women were not only doing half the work, they were doing so much work and such a crucial part of all the social change that we've seen," Ceja says.

Stick with TMJ4 for coverage of all the events around Milwaukee celebrating the amazing women in our lives.

