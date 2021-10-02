Friday Football Frenzy team of the week: Muskego Warriors

The Muskego Warriors and Arrowhead Warhawks combined for more than 100 points. In the end, Muskego prevailed 53-49.

"There's a lot of emotions," Muskego Warriors Running Back Hunter Logan says. "When you're up, then you're happy of course. And when you're down, you gotta get your team together and then finally put together a nice drive."

"It was really fun offensively," Muskego Warriors Running Back Carson Holman says. "We just keep putting point on the board, good things are going to happen and there's a lot of emotions. You know, up down, up down. It was a ton of fun and we went out there and we finished."

All the more impressive, the Warriors bounced back. Since the week before, Muskego had their 41-game winning streak snapped.

"For me personally, we never talked about the streak with the kids," Muskego Warriors Head Coach Ken Krause says. "It's a 1-0 mentality here at Muskego. We probably had our best week of practice. The kids worked their rear ends off, year round all the time, but there was even a higher focus."

"I think we really need that loss," Holman says. "I think it helped us more than we know it, and we're ready for the rest of our season, and all our goals are still out there on the table and we're gonna go get them."

What a program, what a win for Muskego. They are the Friday Football Frenzy, team of the week.

