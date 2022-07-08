MILWAUKEE — The annual celebration of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo returns to Milwaukee this weekend.

The third annual Frida Fest will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Farmhouse Paint Bar and Banquet Hall located in Milwaukee at 4511 S. 6th St.

“Frida Fest has become a tradition unlike any other and is a fantastic offering for the entire family. I hope residents citywide take full advantage of this opportunity to connect with neighbors, experience a wide array of art and culture, and enjoy a lovely summer weekend in Milwaukee," Alderman Scott Spiker said.

There will be interactive art installations, live music, food trucks, local vendors, and the most anticipated event during the event... the Frida Kahlo look-alike contest that adults and kids can participate in.

If you want to learn more about the work of Frida Kahlo there will be educational pieces that will give festival-goers a glimpse inside her 47 years of life.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip