Frenzy Team of the Year: Waukesha Catholic Memorial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The frenzy might be over, but TMJ4 has one last award for the season: Team of the Year.

The award goes to undefeated Waukesha Catholic Memorial, as the Crusaders help their community heal following the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

The first day of high school football practice is next year, August 2nd.

Before Catholic Memorial won the state title game, they had seven straight games, scoring 42 or more points.

"I think we set a school record this year in points put up," Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Charlie Jarvis says. "It was just absolutely massive. Like I said, to have that O-line that could lead that rushing game through the season."

"From my perspective, I wasn't really doing much. I was just letting everyone else do their job because, the biggest thing I thought we had this year was trusting each other," Quarterback Rory Fox says.

Winning a championship makes them a band of brothers on and off the field. Just days later, Fox and Offensive Lineman Morgan McKnight learned that through the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

"We're just handing out candy and necklaces and stuff to kids on the sides," Offensive Lineman Morgan McKnight says. "And you know, we're talking, and he turns around for whatever reason. And because he turned around, I turned around. Obviously I saw the car come so I pushed him and then ran. We both ran and dove. He's probably the only reason that I'm standing here right now."

"It must have been divine intervention because I turned around and I saw the car and just started running," Fox said. "Morgan pushed me out of the way. Even though he wasn't on the field, he was still protecting me."

The players will give back to Waukesha with a Crusader day of service.

"Every single one of us should just be so proud that we play in this city," McKnight says. "This is one of the greatest cities in the state, honestly, in my opinion. I just hope that at least someone can find some sort of healing or peace."

"These boys are like family. I can't believe it's over. I'm not excited to move on. Honestly. I wish I still had five more games," Jarvis says.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip