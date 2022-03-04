TOMAH (NBC 26) — The so-called "Freedom Convoy" of truckers against COVID mandates is now rolling through Wisconsin.

The Tomah Area School District in Monroe County announced its schools will release students two hours early Friday due to the expected traffic influx from the Freedom Convoy.

The Freedom Convoy is a group of truckers that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions. The convoys follow the recent Canadian truckers’ protest of government pandemic restrictions.

According to the Tomah Area School District, a Freedom Convoy traveling to Washington D.C. is scheduled to arrive in Oakdale between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. They will be traveling on I-90 and I-94, the school district says.

"Current estimates suggest there could be upward of 500 semis in the area," the school district said in a statement on Facebook.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said officials are preparing for an influx of traffic in and around Oakdale on Friday afternoon due to the convoy.

"Our goal is to get the truckers in and out of Monroe County safely," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid the Oakdale area between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday to alleviate traffic.