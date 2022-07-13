SOUTH MILWAUKEE — If you’re on medication and you have kids or pets, you might have a slight worry regarding the safety of your medications around others.

A medication lock box could help do the trick and luckily if you need one, the South Milwaukee and St. Francis Health Departments are now offering free lock boxes to store your medicine.

The lock boxes are available for pickup at the health department office located at 2424 15th Ave., in South Milwaukee. The lock boxes are a safe and secure way to store your medications and could help prevent potential incidents.

You can stop by the health office anytime Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up a lock box. The lock boxes will be available while supplies last.

For more information call 414-768-8055 or visit the company’s Facebook page here.

