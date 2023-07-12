Free fries at McDonald’s on National French Fry Day; see where in Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Customers who download the McDonald’s app are eligible for free french fries this National French Fry Day.

National French Fry Day falls on Thursday, July 13th.

McDonald’s will be offering free fries of any size in celebration of this special day.

Richard Vogel/AP A McDonald's sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

In order to receive these fries, customers must download the McDonald’s free app. No other purchase is necessary.

Both pick-up and delivery are available on the McDonald’s app.

Below are all of the McDonald’s in the immediate Milwaukee area, so you don’t miss this tasty deal.

If we missed your location, access the McDonald’s website to find out where your nearest location is.

McDonald’s in Milwaukee area

1614 E. North Ave.

420 E. Capitol Dr.

920 W. North Ave.

5344 N. Port Washington Rd.

2700 W. Capitol Dr.

5191 N. Teutonia Ave.

6631 W. North Ave.

4925 W. Hampton Ave.

5265 W. Fond Du Lac

5739 W. Silver Spring Dr.

7451 W. Appleton Ave.

2455 W. Wisconsin Ave.

8220 W. Hampton Ave.

707 S. 1st St.

6409 W. Blue Mound Rd.

1575 W. Washington St.

2520 W. National Ave.

7170 N. Teutonia Ave.

1120 Miller Park Way

1931 S. 14th St.

76th And, Good Hope Rd.

3131 N. Mayfair Rd.

8301 W. Greenfield Ave.

11313 W. Silver Spring Dr.

3800 N. 124th St.

12324 W. North Ave.

830 E. Potter Ave.

8739 N. Port Washington Rd.

617 W. Oklahoma Ave.

8100 W. Brown Deer Rd.

2612 W. Morgan Ave.

3137 S. 76th St.

4275 S. 27th St.

10915 W. National Ave.

191 W. Layton Ave.

300 N. Moorland Rd.

N56w15475 Silver Spring Dr.

5040 S. 76th St.

11250 N. Port Washington Rd.

4550 S. 108th St.

5300 S. 76th St.

5890 S. 27th St.

N83w15515 Appleton Ave.

6163 S. Packard Ave.

6262 South 13th St.

18695 W. Bluemound Rd.

3680 S. Moorland Rd.

17155 W. Cleveland Ave.

6000 S. 108th St.

7501 W. Rawson Ave.

N92 W17512 County Line Rd.

2715 S. Chicago Ave.

2340 E. Moreland Blvd.

N112w15936 Mequon Rd.

8800 S. Howell Ave.

9471 S. 13th St.

1635 E. Main St.

