MILWAUKEE — Old German Beer Hall is giving away free bratwurst all day Wednesday!

Anyone who heads to the restaurant between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday will get a free brat, while supplies last. There's a limit of one brat per person, but there will be free beer samples at 6 p.m. too!

Why all the free stuff? Because it's Fred Usinger day, the 15th one to be exact.

If you can't make it to Old German Beer Hall today, don't fret. The restaurant will have retail sausage specials through Saturday.

