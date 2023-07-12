Free and educational summer programming by Milwaukee Public Museum, Summer Connections

MILWAUKEE — Summer Connections is a free way for children ages K-8 to get involved in their local community and learn about science and history, according to the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Summer Connections started in July, and is intended to reach about 450 students this summer.

The program is hosted by the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM), and is a great way for children to have a free and educational summer activity.

Summer Connections is divided into a three-part program where children can first learn about a certain topic, such as dinosaurs or biodiversity, and then visit the museum’s exhibits. At the end of the program, all participants can receive a family membership to the museum all year-round.

Ennead Architects and Kahler Slater

Renderings of the planned Milwaukee Public Museum building.



Summer Connections’ educators have 20 field trip outreach events planned this summer.

The program is intended to reach children beyond their schooling and build upon what they may learn throughout school.

“Summer Connections is meant to build upon itself… The age-appropriate outreach builds on what the children have learned in school. The field trip builds on the lessons taught during the outreach,” stated Erin Goff, MPM’s Public Programs Coordinator.

To learn more about this educational opportunity, access their website, or read the press release below.

MILWAUKEE PUBLIC MUSEUM’S SUMMER CONNECTIONS PROGRAM TO PROVIDE FREE EDUCATIONAL OUTREACH, ACCESS TO MUSEUM FOR 450 MILWAUKEE YOUTH Program includes a free, one-year family membership for all participants

MILWAUKEE —This month, Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) kicked off its annual summer initiative called

Summer Connections, which provides free, educational programming and access to the Museum for K-8

students throughout Milwaukee in coordination with community partners. This year’s Summer Connections

is expected to serve approximately 450 children—the most since the program began more than a decade

ago.



Summer Connections is a three-part program. Part one involves MPM educators visiting the partner site to

lead an hour-long, hands-on workshop on a Museum-related topic of their choice: dinosaurs, butterflies,

biodiversity in Wisconsin or museum careers. Part two consists of the students visiting MPM to explore the

outreach topic further through the Museum’s permanent exhibits and pop-up engagement opportunities.

Part three offers all Summer Connections participants a free family membership to MPM for an entire year.



“Summer Connections is meant to build upon itself,” said Erin Goff, MPM Public Programs Coordinator. “The

age-appropriate outreach builds on what the children have learned in school. The field trip builds on the

lessons taught during the outreach. Our hope is that with the membership, the children feel confident in

their knowledge of the Museum and are eager to share that knowledge and experience with their families

beyond this summer.”



This privately funded grant program started as an opportunity to engage and serve under-resourced

communities in Milwaukee that have traditionally been underrepresented in Museum spaces. The goal is to

ensure MPM’s exhibits, resources, special events and programs are accessible to all community members.

This year’s partners include Lighthouse Youth Center, Milwaukee Public Schools, Neighborhood House of

Milwaukee, Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers and United

Community Center.



"For 10 years, Neighborhood House of Milwaukee’s children have benefitted from Milwaukee Public

Museum’s Summer Connections program," said Jon Janowski, Neighborhood House Executive Director.

"This program offers our youth a wide range of perspectives about both their hometown of Milwaukee and

the many cultures and countries around the world. Their visit to MPM is often one of the highlights of their

summer break, and the free membership provides enriching and entertaining experiences for their entire

family to enjoy that they otherwise may not have accessed on their own accord.”



In total, MPM educators will coordinate 20 Summer Connections outreach visits and field trips to the

Museum over the course of two months.



About the Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum is Wisconsin’s natural history museum, welcoming over half a million visitors

annually. Located in downtown Milwaukee, the Museum was chartered in 1882, opened to the public in

1884, and currently houses more than 4 million objects in its collections. MPM has three floors of exhibits

that encompass life-size dioramas, walk-through villages, world cultures, dinosaurs, a rainforest and a live

butterfly garden, as well as the Daniel M. Soref Dome Theater and Planetarium. MPM is operated by

Milwaukee Public Museum, Inc., a private, non-profit company, and its facilities and collections are held in

trust and supported by Milwaukee County for the benefit of the public.

Milwaukee Public Museum

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip