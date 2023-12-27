Free admission at the Milwaukee County Zoo this week

MILWAUKEE COUNTY ZOO — Beginning Tuesday, the Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free daytime admission to visitors.

The special promotion is a part of the zoo’s Frosty Free Week, which is their way of participating in the season of giving and thanking guest for their support.

Mom Sara Mertz said she chose to take the kid for some calm post-Christmas.

“We are spending time away from all the gifts and things we unwrapped yesterday in the fresh air and enjoying the animals,” she said.

Though a few animals are staying indoors for the season, for a lot of visitors the milder temperatures alone were plenty reason to come out.

"I love the weather how it is right now,” zoo visitor Marissa Bergstorn said.

Frosty Free Week runs from Dec 26th to the 30th. Zoo visitors will have to pay for parking and regular admission rates apply to Zoo Wild Nights.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip