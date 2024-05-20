Watch Now
NewsJuneteenth

Actions

The free kid's activities at Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration this year

The kid's zone includes roller-skating rink, carnival rides, petting zoo, and karaoke.
Juneteenth Kid's Zone
TMJ4 News
Juneteenth Kid's Zone
Posted at 3:34 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 16:34:51-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's 53rd Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration is adding more FREE activities to its popular Kid's Zone.

Travis Landry, Regional Vice President of WestCare Wisconsin Inc. and chairman of the Kid's Zone Committee, announced today that in addition to carnival rides, a petting zoo, and a live DJ, this year, kids can roller-skate and sing karaoke!

Juneteenth Kid's Zone petting zoo

DJ Homer Blow will provide the vibes for musical chairs and karaoke, with prizes up for grabs. The Milwaukee Fire Department is bringing its Survive Alive House, which teaches fire safety and prevention techniques.

For kids who work up an appetite, they can enjoy free hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chips, and ice cream.

Juneteenth Kid's Zone ice cream truck

Kid's Zone is free for children under 14. It runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19th. It's located at 3275 N King Drive in the parking lot of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr School.

Juneteenth Kid's Zone

Milwaukee boasts one of the largest and longest-running Juneteenth Day parades in the country. TMJ4 is proud to once again broadcast this year's parade on Wednesday, June 19th beginning at 9 a.m.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources and Information

Here's the map for this year's Juneteenth parade and celebration Learn more about the history of Juneteenth Donate to Northcott House