The free kid's activities at Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration this year

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's 53rd Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration is adding more FREE activities to its popular Kid's Zone.

Travis Landry, Regional Vice President of WestCare Wisconsin Inc. and chairman of the Kid's Zone Committee, announced today that in addition to carnival rides, a petting zoo, and a live DJ, this year, kids can roller-skate and sing karaoke!

DJ Homer Blow will provide the vibes for musical chairs and karaoke, with prizes up for grabs. The Milwaukee Fire Department is bringing its Survive Alive House, which teaches fire safety and prevention techniques.

For kids who work up an appetite, they can enjoy free hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chips, and ice cream.

Kid's Zone is free for children under 14. It runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19th. It's located at 3275 N King Drive in the parking lot of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr School.

Milwaukee boasts one of the largest and longest-running Juneteenth Day parades in the country. TMJ4 is proud to once again broadcast this year's parade on Wednesday, June 19th beginning at 9 a.m.

