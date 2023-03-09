Watch Now
Free 10-week culinary arts and job readiness programs in Milwaukee

Posted at 5:18 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 18:18:05-05

HeartLove Place, the nonprofit Christian Ministry in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, and Milwaukee Area Technical College are offering free 10-week Culinary Arts & Job Readiness programs.

The programs are for youth ages 15-19. The programs start March 20.

Read more below:





HEARTLOVE PLACE AND MILWAUKEE AREA TECHNICAL COLLEGE OFFERING

FREE CULINARY ARTS TRAINING PROGRAM TO TEENS

Culinary Arts Program Seeks Teenagers from North Division High School

and the Lindsay Heights Neighborhood

Milwaukee (March 9, 2023) - HeartLove Place, a nonprofit Christian Ministry located in

Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, and Milwaukee Area Technical College are

offering three, free, 10-week Culinary Arts & Job Readiness Programs to youth ages

15-19, starting March 20.

Youth must be either a current student of North Division High School or a resident from

Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood. Funding for this program is provided

through a grant from the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha which

includes instruction, course customization, materials, chef jackets and food. This grant

focuses on reducing barriers to employment and advancement. When everyone has

access to family supporting income from work that affirms their dignity, our whole

community is stronger on every level.

Upon successful completion of the courses, participants will earn three college credits,

ServSafe Food Handler Completion Certificate and the MATC/HeartLove Place

Culinary Arts Job Readiness Essentials Digital Badge. The badge is digital

representation of an individual’s demonstrated skills, competencies, and certifications.

HeartLove Place has been a long-standing provider of job training in the field of

Culinary Arts for adults since 2005. HeartLove Place has trained over 5,000 adults

helping launch businesses, establish careers and certifying adults as ServSafe

Managers.

“We are excited to partner with MATC as they offer the perfect opportunity to expose

young people to the possibilities of a career in a state-of-the-art training facility with

qualified culinary instructors,” said HeartLove Place executive director Viola Rembert.



“We are committed to helping people tap into their gifts and talents through the food

service industry. It is our hope that these students will continue their education upon

graduation at MATC.”

“This is a unique opportunity for students to learn about which could lead to careers as

front- or back-of-the-house careers in culinary arts,” said MATC culinary arts lead

faculty, department chair, and chef Paul Carrier. “Students will learn basic kitchen

principles of food safety, kitchen organization, proper knife skills, egg and

protein/vegetable cookery, recipe proficiency, equipment & smallwares identification

and usage, as well as various types of cooking methods and procedures. All of these

great skills will apply to their first job experience within the local hospitality industry.”

Interested teens may apply online at www.heartloveplace.org. All applicants must

complete an application, write a 100-word essay and provide two letters of

recommendation to be considered for this program. Applicants will be interviewed and

selected for entrance into the program. The program is being hosted at MATC’s

Downtown Milwaukee Campus, right next to Fiserv Forum.

ABOUT MATC: Wisconsin’s largest technical college and one of the most diverse two-year

institutions in the Midwest, Milwaukee Area Technical College is a key driver of southeastern

Wisconsin’s economy and has provided innovative education in the region since 1912. More

than 25,000 students per year attend the college’s four campuses and community-based sites

or learn online. MATC offers affordable and accessible education and training opportunities that

empower and transform lives in the community. The college offers more than 170 academic

programs — many that prepare students for jobs immediately upon completion and others that

provide transfer options leading to bachelor’s degrees with more than 40 four-year colleges and

universities. Overwhelmingly, MATC graduates build careers and businesses in southeastern

Wisconsin. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

ABOUT HEARTLOVE PLACE: Established in 1989, HeartLove Place grew out of street

ministry in the Harambee neighborhood, Today HeartLove Place serves 3,000-5,000

people annually and provides programs for youth, teens and families. HeartLove Place

offers summer programs for youth, art programs, a community garden located on MLK

Drive & Ring, wellness programs, culinary arts job training, annual back to school event

with distribution of school supplies, annual turkey give-a-way and more! In addition,

HeartLove Place is a Summer Meal Program Sponsor offering free meals to summer

sites within Milwaukee. HeartLove Place’s mission is with a Heart of LOVE-teach,

encourage and support families through programs and services centered in Christian

values.

