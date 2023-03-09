Free 10-week culinary arts and job readiness programs in Milwaukee

HeartLove Place, the nonprofit Christian Ministry in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, and Milwaukee Area Technical College are offering free 10-week Culinary Arts & Job Readiness programs.

The programs are for youth ages 15-19. The programs start March 20.

Read more below:









HEARTLOVE PLACE AND MILWAUKEE AREA TECHNICAL COLLEGE OFFERING



FREE CULINARY ARTS TRAINING PROGRAM TO TEENS



Culinary Arts Program Seeks Teenagers from North Division High School



and the Lindsay Heights Neighborhood



Milwaukee (March 9, 2023) - HeartLove Place, a nonprofit Christian Ministry located in



Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, and Milwaukee Area Technical College are



offering three, free, 10-week Culinary Arts & Job Readiness Programs to youth ages



15-19, starting March 20.



Youth must be either a current student of North Division High School or a resident from



Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood. Funding for this program is provided



through a grant from the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha which



includes instruction, course customization, materials, chef jackets and food. This grant



focuses on reducing barriers to employment and advancement. When everyone has



access to family supporting income from work that affirms their dignity, our whole



community is stronger on every level.



Upon successful completion of the courses, participants will earn three college credits,



ServSafe Food Handler Completion Certificate and the MATC/HeartLove Place



Culinary Arts Job Readiness Essentials Digital Badge. The badge is digital



representation of an individual’s demonstrated skills, competencies, and certifications.



HeartLove Place has been a long-standing provider of job training in the field of



Culinary Arts for adults since 2005. HeartLove Place has trained over 5,000 adults



helping launch businesses, establish careers and certifying adults as ServSafe



Managers.



“We are excited to partner with MATC as they offer the perfect opportunity to expose



young people to the possibilities of a career in a state-of-the-art training facility with



qualified culinary instructors,” said HeartLove Place executive director Viola Rembert.







“We are committed to helping people tap into their gifts and talents through the food



service industry. It is our hope that these students will continue their education upon



graduation at MATC.”



“This is a unique opportunity for students to learn about which could lead to careers as



front- or back-of-the-house careers in culinary arts,” said MATC culinary arts lead



faculty, department chair, and chef Paul Carrier. “Students will learn basic kitchen



principles of food safety, kitchen organization, proper knife skills, egg and



protein/vegetable cookery, recipe proficiency, equipment & smallwares identification



and usage, as well as various types of cooking methods and procedures. All of these



great skills will apply to their first job experience within the local hospitality industry.”



Interested teens may apply online at www.heartloveplace.org. All applicants must



complete an application, write a 100-word essay and provide two letters of



recommendation to be considered for this program. Applicants will be interviewed and



selected for entrance into the program. The program is being hosted at MATC’s



Downtown Milwaukee Campus, right next to Fiserv Forum.



ABOUT MATC: Wisconsin’s largest technical college and one of the most diverse two-year



institutions in the Midwest, Milwaukee Area Technical College is a key driver of southeastern



Wisconsin’s economy and has provided innovative education in the region since 1912. More



than 25,000 students per year attend the college’s four campuses and community-based sites



or learn online. MATC offers affordable and accessible education and training opportunities that



empower and transform lives in the community. The college offers more than 170 academic



programs — many that prepare students for jobs immediately upon completion and others that



provide transfer options leading to bachelor’s degrees with more than 40 four-year colleges and



universities. Overwhelmingly, MATC graduates build careers and businesses in southeastern



Wisconsin. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.



ABOUT HEARTLOVE PLACE: Established in 1989, HeartLove Place grew out of street



ministry in the Harambee neighborhood, Today HeartLove Place serves 3,000-5,000



people annually and provides programs for youth, teens and families. HeartLove Place



offers summer programs for youth, art programs, a community garden located on MLK



Drive & Ring, wellness programs, culinary arts job training, annual back to school event



with distribution of school supplies, annual turkey give-a-way and more! In addition,



HeartLove Place is a Summer Meal Program Sponsor offering free meals to summer



sites within Milwaukee. HeartLove Place’s mission is with a Heart of LOVE-teach,



encourage and support families through programs and services centered in Christian



values.





