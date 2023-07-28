Franklin's Sam Mayer ready for Home Race at Road America

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Every time Sam Mayer returns to Wisconsin, the question remains: is Road America his home track?

"I, obviously it's the closest one that comes home," Sam Mayer says. "The Truck Series goes to Milwaukee later in the summer here but unfortunately I won't be a part of that one. But that would be my home track I guess, because I'm literally 15 minutes from there. But, for what we're doing I think Road America would be considered my home track."

The Franklin native has highs and lows in his second full Xfinity season. And the new pavement of Road America will present a challenge.

"The playing field has been very leveled, at Road America now," Mayer says. "Everyone is kind of at an unknown right now. They don't really know what to expect. The grip level for the Indy Car race there a couple of weeks ago was super super high and they were super fast and super cool to watch. But it's going to make the racing a lot different. And probably a lot more fun as a driver because you're going to be hauling the mail around that place and it's going to be a lot of fun. It's a whole new race track. Obviously, the configuration and everything like that is about the same. But the braking points are different. Your marks are different. The turning angle's different. Everything that you can imagine about that race track is pretty much different except for the length of it is the exact same."

And what would winning mean to him?

"I think it's coming up here pretty soon," Mayer says. "I mean, obviously we've been playing that this year, a bunch, but we've been close. And we've done our job quite a bit for not getting that win yet. And I think our team is clicking on all cylinders right now. We're revved up and ready to go. We feel really good about everything that we have and we've brought really fast race cars to the track, lately. And I think that just one of these weeks, it's going to fall into place and we're going to put the whole puzzle together and get that checkered flag."

In his most recent race, Sam Mayer tied for his best finish of the year, second at Pocono. You sense his elusive first NASCAR Xfinity victory is coming sooner rather than later.

