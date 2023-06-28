Franklin, Wis. man dies in Door County moped crash, sheriff says

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. — A 54-year-old Franklin, Wisconsin man died after he lost control of his moped, drove into a ditch, was ejected and hit a pipe in Door County, the sheriff's office said.

According to a statement from the Door County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 on STH 42 north of Seaquist Road in the town of Liberty Grove.

After he was ejected from the moped, he hit a culvert pipe. He was brought to a local hospital via medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries. He was later airlifted to a Green Bay hospital, where he died.

According to the sheriff's office, "the name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of the next-of-kin. This is the 3rd fatal crash in Door County in 2023."

Read the statement below:

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 7:21pm the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one-vehicle crash on STH 42 north of Seaquist Rd. in the town of Liberty Grove. Emergency personnel from the Sister Bay-Liberty Grove Fire Department, Sister Bay-Liberty Grove First Responders, Door County Emergency Services, and the Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.



The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2021 Taizhou

Zhongneng Wolf RX-50 moped was traveling southbound on STH 42 when the driver lost control and entered the west ditch. The driver, a 54-year-old Franklin man, was ejected from the machine and struck a culvert pipe. The driver was transported by an Eagle III helicopter from the Ephraim-Gibraltar Airport to the Door County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was then airlifted to a Green Bay hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.



This incident remains under investigation and no other information is being released at this time. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of the next-of-kin. This is the 3rd fatal crash in Door County in 2023.



Prepared by: Chief Deputy Patrick McCarty



Authority: Sheriff Tammy Sternard





