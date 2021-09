FRANKLIN — Franklin Police say they're investigating after the body of a deceased male was found near Wehr Nature Center shortly after 12 a.m. Sept. 16.

FPD and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call reporting a dead body in the area.

They say no additional information is available a this time, including name, age, cause of death, etc.

TMJ4 will provide updates as they become available.

