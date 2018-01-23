Franklin High School student teaches peers the dangers of tobacco

This week is National Drug and Alcohol Fact Week. It's an effort to raise awareness about substance abuse mainly among teenagers. Substance abuse experts will be at TODAY'S TMJ4 for our "Light and Unite Red Phone Bank" to take calls and text messages about anything related to substance abuse from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

FRANKLIN -- A Franklin High School junior teaches her peers about the dangers of tobacco use in a program called "Taking Down Tobacco."

Olivia Banach likes talking to her peers because she says it's easier for kids to hear the message from someone their own age. "It's more cool when a youth says, 'Oh no, it's not cool to use tobacco products as,' to when adults tell them to do so," she said.

The 16-year-old has taken the message to her peers in other Wisconsin schools and all the way to Washington D.C. "I went on Capitol Hill and spoke with staff of Paul Ryan, staff of Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Ron Kind, so I do a lot of work with the political and business side too," she explains.

This week is National Drug and Alcohol Fact Week. It's an effort to raise awareness about substance abuse mainly among teenagers. Olivia will be here along with other experts at Today's TMJ4 for our "Light and Unite Red Phone Bank" to take calls and text messages about anything related to substance abuse from 4 to 7 p.m.