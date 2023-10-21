Franklin High School leaders issue statement following football game without spectators

Franklin High School leaders issued a statement Saturday after the school hosted a football game against Kenosha Bradford that banned spectators.

The statement, which was posted to the Franklin High School Facebook page said in part:

"We are also thankful for the Franklin Police Department's presence to ensure safety of the teams and ensure no additional people were on property. The investigation involved the potential safety of a player and subsequently all players. To offer clarity, there was never a Bradford football player under investigation. Misinformation damages the experience for players and for both communities. By removing spectators we could control the safety of the game environment."

Franklin Public Schools notified families about the change just hours before the 7 p.m. game on Friday. The district's initial statement cited the change was "due to an ongoing investigation involving a player from Kenosha Bradford (who will not be in attendance at the game tonight). This decision was made out of an abundance of caution."

Saturday's remarks did not divulge details about what sparked the last-minute change.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Kenosha Unified School District said their Bradford student was not under investigation.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Franklin Police for more information.

Read Franklin High School's full statement that was released on Saturday.

Last night we allowed two teams to have their experience, and though different without spectators, they were able to do so safely. The student experience and safety is always of utmost importance. We are appreciative of the Kenosha Bradford and Franklin players, coaches, and staff for their professionalism and sportsmanship through this situation.

