Frank Lloyd Wright's Bogk House in Milwaukee is for sale for a cool $1.5 million

MILWAUKEE — The Frederick Bogk House on Milwaukee's east side, designed by the great Frank Lloyd Wright, is back on the market...

... For just the second time in 107 years, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.

Christie’s International Real Estate listed the property at 2420 N. Terrace Ave. for $1.5 million.

A little background. Frederick Bogk commissioned the home in 1916. It stands out on Terrace Avenue with its striking Prairie Style facade, broad waves and horizontal lines, OnMilwaukee notes.

The Elsner family bought the home in 1955 and they still own it today.

The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read the listing below:

“The stately 6,712-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home is a pristine example of Wright’s work from his early period, built to offer privacy as well as welcome in ample natural light. The house retains many original decorative elements including leaded glass windows, recessed lighting, built-in cabinetry, and a central fireplace (one of three in the home), illustrating the creative genius of Frank Lloyd Wright.”

