MILWAUKEE — A step forward Wednesday night for a plan to allow Milwaukee police officers to seize the cars of some reckless drivers.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) policies and standards committee approved an amendment to Milwaukee Police Department's protocol, which will allow officers to tow unregistered vehicles for reckless driving, speeding. leading police on a chase or street racing.

It now moves to the full FPC for final consideration Thursday night.



