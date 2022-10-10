FPC Live reaches agreement for $50M live entertainment venues in Deer District

MILWAUKEE — FPC Live reached agreements Monday with labor organizations for its proposed $50 million live entertainment venues in Milwaukee's Deer District.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, FPC Live, which partnered with the Milwaukee Bucks for the proposed project, is signing a project labor agreement with the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council to use 100% union-represented labor. It was previously announced Miron Construction Co. would be the construction manager in partnership with JCP Construction.

A labor-peace agreement with the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Union is also finalized. The agreement allows employees to exercise union rights.

The development was first announced in May. The planned construction site for the two venues is south of Fiserv Forum on the former BMO Harris Bradley Center property. One venue will have a capacity of 800, while the other will hold 4,000. FPC Live expects the venues to host 135 events and bring 200,000 fans downtown annually.

A group called "Save MKE's Music Scene" opposes the project. A petition created by the group argues the development will take its 135 shows away from The Riverside Theater, The Rave/Eagles Club, The Pabst Theater, Turner Hall, The Milwaukee Theater, The BMO Harris Pavilion, Shank Hall, and Cactus Club.

The project is set to break ground later this fall and be complete in 2024.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip