FPC approves resolution to allow Milwaukee police to tow reckless drivers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) approved a resolution Thursday night that will allow police to seize the cars of some reckless drivers.

The resolution is an amendment to Milwaukee Police Department's protocol, which will allow officers to tow unregistered vehicles for reckless driving, speeding. leading police on a chase or street racing.

The plan will allow police to begin towing these vehicles beginning May 1.

It's a dangerous and deadly problem Milwaukee has been fighting for years: reckless driving. In Milwaukee, at least sixty people have died in traffic crashes in 2021 and more than 35,000 have been injured, according to city data.

In Milwaukee, speeding citations through September of 2021 roughly tripled compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the Traffic Safety Unit, of nearly 10,000 citations issued from February 2021 to November 2021, more than half were for people driving at least 20 miles an hour over the limit.

