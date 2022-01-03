Fox Valley animal rescue in need of foster homes

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Since 2019, a Fox Valley non-profit has been working to rescue dogs from across the country. Now, they’re asking for help on their mission to find loving homes for dogs in need.

Relying solely on foster homes and volunteers, Our Pack Animal Rescue rescues dogs from different states and puts them up for adoption. Now, the animal rescue is need of more foster homes to care for the rescues until they find their forever home.

“We wanted to be a little different and try to help the underdogs, the bully breeds," said Autumn Murphy, who helped found the animal rescue. "My goal was to help almost every state. So if someone reaches out and we have the space, we’ll make it work.”

The rescue currently has 32 rescue dogs in foster homes. All of the dogs are up-to-date on shots, spayed and neutered, de-wormed, treated for fleas and ticks and microchipped all thanks to partnerships with local vets and shelters.

Foster dog owners say the dogs often show signs of trauma in their past when they are first taken in. But after spending time in a loving home, the dogs' personalities slowly start to blossom.

“Sometimes it takes just a day and they’re out of their shell more,” Murphy said.

“Once they feel comfortable in your home, it’s neat to see their little personalities come out,” said board member Jamie Schwerdtfeger.

Schwerdtfeger began fostering dogs in March of 2020 and says the experience has taught her children responsibility. A year ago, her son started JJ's Pawesome Treats and began selling homemade dog treats to benefit the rescue. To date, he has raised about $4,000.

Foster dog owners say it's rewarding to hear the success stories of their fosters who were given a second chance.

“A foster that I had in the past named Panda, who was a black and white bully mix, she just received her first AKC award," Schwerdtfeger said. "So that’s really exciting and just another confirmation that we’re doing really great things.”

The rescue is currently in need of more foster homes to be the stepping stone that the dogs need to get a fresh start.

“These dogs go to a foster home because they do need a little bit of rehabilitation," said volunteer Cheryl Vandehey. "They need to experience love and know what the love is of being in a family home and preparing them so they can go to their forever home.”

“If you are an animal lover and you have a space in your home to bring a dog in, all it takes is a lot of love and a lot of patience,” Schwerdtfeger said.

To learn how you can become a foster dog owner, adopt a dog, or donate to Our Pack Animal Rescue, you can visit ourpackanimalrescue.com or the Our Pack Animal Rescue Facebook Page.