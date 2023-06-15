Fox Point Pool closed for 2023 season due to 'irreparable' mechanical problems

FOX POINT, Wis. — The Fox Point Pool will be closed for the 2023 season due to "irreparable" mechanical problems with facility plumbing, the village announced Wednesday.

The village says DPW staff have been working since before January to get the pool to an operational state, but it is no longer possible.

"Very recently it became apparent that due to the age of the facility, Staff and contracted services were no longer able to find replacement parts that are crucial to managing the mechanics of the facility as the required parts are no longer fabricated," the village's announcement says.

Those who purchased memberships and swim lessons will be refunded. Individuals who had the pool reserved will be notified and refused as well.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip