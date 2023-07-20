Fox News' Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum to moderate first 2024 Republican debate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Fox News Channel anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate for the 2024 election in Milwaukee on Aug. 23.

Baier and MacCallum have covered major political events, including co-anchoring special programming for President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address, the 2022 midterm elections, the 2020 presidential election, and the 2018 midterms.

Fox News announced the debate will take place at Fiserv Forum from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Republican National Convention (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel previously said that if enough candidates qualify, there will be a second debate on Aug. 24. The criteria to qualify for the debate are grouped as: candidate status, polling, fundraising, and candidate pledging.

The RNC will be held in Milwaukee July 15-18, 2024. It is estimated to bring nearly 50,000 visitors to the city.

The debate will broadcast exclusively on FNC. Fox says additional special programming surrounding the debate will be announced later.

