Four Wisconsin residents killed in single-engine plane crash in Illinois

TRILLA, Ill. — A small single-engine airplane crashed at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday — killing four Menomonie, Wis. residents — on County Road 1400 N in Trilla, Ill.

According to the Illinois State Police, all four of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Coles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) wrote in a Facebook update that the victims will not be identified until the next of kin are told about the incident.

The Coles County Coroner's Office confirmed there were two adult men and two adult women on the plane.

County Road has been closed since the crash, but will open again at an unspecified time Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration was at the scene with the National Transportation Safety Board investigating the crash with local law enforcement, according to CCSO.

Law enforcement asks anyone driving in the area to avoid the crash site until the scene is cleared.

