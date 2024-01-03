Four teens arrested, two officers hurt after stolen car chase and crash, Milwaukee Police say

Four teens were arrested by Milwaukee Police Tuesday evening after officers say they led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. That chase ended in a crash.

The chase started in the area of 6th and Oklahoma around 6:45pm. The chase ended at 20th and Oklahoma when police say the suspects crashed into another car. That vehicle was being driven by a 23-year-old who suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers say the suspects — a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds — tried to continue fleeing and crashed into a marked squad car. All four were arrested. Officers also found a gun.

A pair of 53-year-old and 54-year-old officers were in the squad car at the time of the crash. Both were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries and are expected to recover.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Police are still investigating the incident.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip