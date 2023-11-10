Four suspects carjack victim near UW-Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE — UW-Milwaukee sent out an emergency alert Friday after four suspects carjacked a victim near Shepard and Hampshire.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the strong-armed robbery occurred in the 3200 block of Shepard Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Four suspects approached the victim in their driveway and demanded their vehicle.

Police say two suspects obtained the victim's vehicle and fled. Two other suspects fled in a white SUV. The vehicles were last seen northbound on Shepard Ave.

Police describe the suspects as four Black males. One suspect has dreadlocks and was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Police said in a statement, "The UWM Police Department would like to remind everyone to remain aware of your surroundings and report suspicious behavior to police."

The UWM Police Department non-emergency line, 414-229-4627, is answered 24 hours a day.

UWM also said, "Staff, students, and faculty are urged to download the Rave Guardian App to receive UWM Emergency Alerts and access other personal safety features on the app. Students and employees are automatically signed up to receive safety alerts via email and text."

