Four shot in Milwaukee, including two children

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say four people were shot in Milwaukee from Friday evening to early Saturday morning. Three of the victims suffered non-fatal injuries, one of which is an 8-year-old boy, and another that is 13 years-old.

The first shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of N. 44th Street. The 8-year-old Milwaukee boy sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are searching for unknown suspects.

Less than an hour later, at 6:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of N. 38th Street, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed in the area of the 4600 block of N. 38th Street. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

At 7:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of W. Stark Street, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a serious gunshot injury. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they have a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman in custody in connection to the shooting.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot in the 4300 block of N. 53rd Street. He sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to each of these shootings are under investigation. Anyone with any information, or who was a witness, is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935- 7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224- TIPS.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip