Four people shot, suspect dead in Racine

RACINE — Racine police said five people are injured and a suspect is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1:52 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Park Avenue. When officers responded, they found an armed man.

Police chased the man and when they confronted him, officials say he turned the gun on himself. Officials attempted to negotiate with the man for several minutes before he inevitably shot himself.

Three victims were found in the area and taken to the hospital, and two others showed up at hospitals in other cities.

Police said the victims were four men and one woman. None of their injuries appear life-threatening.

Racine police said they are still investigating the incident, and they are asking any with information or anyone who witnessed the shooting to call the investigations unit at 262-635-7756.

