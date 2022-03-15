Four Milwaukee County golf courses opening for the season on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — For the first time this year, golf courses will open up in Milwaukee County. It's great timing as the weather is forecasted to be quite comfortable on Wednesday.
By Wednesday afternoon, temps will be in the high 60s and the sky will be mostly sunny.
With this news, four Milwaukee County golf courses including Whitnall, Currie, Grant, and Lincoln Park will be open on Wednesday.
All courses will be walking only, and you can book a tee time here.
|Updated: March 14
|Front 9
|Back 9
|Carts
|Notes
|Brown Deer
|N
|N
|NO
|CLOSED
|Dretzka
|N
|N
|NO
|CLOSED
|Oakwood
|N
|N
|NO
|CLOSED
|Whitnall
|N
|N
|NO
|WILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES
|Currie
|N
|N
|NO
|WILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES
|Grant
|N
|N
|NO
|WILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES
|Greenfield
|N
|N
|NO
|CLOSED
|Lincoln
|N
|n/a
|NO
|WILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES
|Hansen
|N
|N
|NO
|CLOSED
|Warnimont
|N
|N
|NO
|CLOSED
|Lake
|N
|N
|n/a
|CLOSED
|Zablocki
|N
|n/a
|n/a
|CLOSED
|Noyes
|N
|n/a
|n/a
|CLOSED