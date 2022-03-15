Watch
Four Milwaukee County golf courses opening for the season on Wednesday

Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 11:22:57-04

MILWAUKEE — For the first time this year, golf courses will open up in Milwaukee County. It's great timing as the weather is forecasted to be quite comfortable on Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, temps will be in the high 60s and the sky will be mostly sunny.

With this news, four Milwaukee County golf courses including Whitnall, Currie, Grant, and Lincoln Park will be open on Wednesday.

All courses will be walking only, and you can book a tee time here.

Updated: March 14Front 9Back 9CartsNotes
Brown DeerNNNOCLOSED
DretzkaNNNOCLOSED
OakwoodNNNOCLOSED
WhitnallNNNOWILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES
CurrieNNNOWILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES
GrantNNNOWILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES
GreenfieldNNNOCLOSED
LincolnNn/aNOWILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES
HansenNNNOCLOSED
WarnimontNNNOCLOSED
LakeNNn/aCLOSED
ZablockiNn/an/aCLOSED
NoyesNn/an/aCLOSED

