Four Milwaukee County golf courses opening for the season on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — For the first time this year, golf courses will open up in Milwaukee County. It's great timing as the weather is forecasted to be quite comfortable on Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, temps will be in the high 60s and the sky will be mostly sunny.

With this news, four Milwaukee County golf courses including Whitnall, Currie, Grant, and Lincoln Park will be open on Wednesday.

All courses will be walking only, and you can book a tee time here.

Updated: March 14 Front 9 Back 9 Carts Notes Brown Deer N N NO CLOSED Dretzka N N NO CLOSED Oakwood N N NO CLOSED Whitnall N N NO WILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES Currie N N NO WILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES Grant N N NO WILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES Greenfield N N NO CLOSED Lincoln N n/a NO WILL OPEN ON 3/16 CLICK HERE FOR TEE TIMES Hansen N N NO CLOSED Warnimont N N NO CLOSED Lake N N n/a CLOSED Zablocki N n/a n/a CLOSED Noyes N n/a n/a CLOSED

