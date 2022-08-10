Four injured in separate shootings overnight, MPD says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating four shootings that happened overnight.

The first incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. near 41st and Hadley. A 19-year-old woman was in her home when someone shot into her home, striking her. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials responded to another shooting around 1:30 a.m. near 88th and Hampton. A 74-year-old man was injured when police say someone shot into his home. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said that 20 minutes later there was a shooting near 71st and Carmen. A 34-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Finally, around 2:46 a.m., police learned of a shooting near 35th and Concordia. An 18-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with gunshot injuries. He is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to these shootings are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects. If you have any information about any of these shootings, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

