Fort McCoy gives second round of vaccines to Afghan evacuees

Pfc. Caitlin Wilkins/Operation Allies Welcome - Opera
Spc. Maor Magen, a medic assigned to Task Force McCoy, gives a vaccination to an Afghan evacuee at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Oct. 26, 2021, as part of Operation Allies Welcome. Task Force McCoy hosted a mass vaccination event to ensure Afghan evacuees are provided with the opportunity to receive the required immunizations and boosters. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caitlin Wilkins, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
Posted at 8:06 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 21:06:37-05

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — Fort McCoy conducted a second mass vaccination campaign for Afghan evacuees between Oct. 25 and Oct. 29 as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

Officials say approximately 11,230 Afghan evacuees received vaccinations between the first and second campaign as part of the immunization portion of the immigration processing requirements. Afghan evacuees received vaccinations against the measles, mumps, and rubella and varicella, among others, with many evacuees meeting more than the CDC's minimum standards.

"Guests have received, through the mass vaccination campaigns and exams, the vaccines required for immigration purposes as recommended by the CDC," explained Col. James Phillips, Task Force McCoy officer in charge of the Soldier Readiness Processing. "Most have received the second vaccinations in some series deemed important in this congregate living setting."

The first mass vaccination event happened between Sept. 16 and Sept. 21, which vaccinated more than 97 percent of the Afghan evacuee population at Fort McCoy, officials say.

"Our end goal is to complete the MMR, varicella, COVID-19 and flu vaccine series," said Phillips. "Around 99+ percent have been vaccinated at least to the minimum CDC standards, many further than that. This includes COVID-19 and flu vaccinations. It has been personally special to be involved in this early phase of these guest's American journey by helping get their immigration exam requirements done, and help protect their health while here at Fort McCoy."

