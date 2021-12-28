Watch
Fort Atkinson declares snow emergency ahead of storms Tuesday evening

snow plow
Posted at 10:15 AM, Dec 28, 2021
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The City of Fort Atkinson has declared a snow emergency ahead of snow storms Tuesday night.

The city said in a statement the snow emergency takes affect at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, and lasts until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.

All vehicles must be removed from pubic streets, alleys and parking lots during snow emergency.

The city said they will provide updates on their website and social media accounts.

Questions can be directed to Andy Selle, Director of Public Works, at 920-563-7760

