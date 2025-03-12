Former youth tennis coach pleads no contest to child enticement charges

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A former youth tennis coach was taken into custody Tuesday morning after pleading no contest to a number of felony charges against him.

Joshua Denault's plea means he will accept conviction for his crimes, but won't admit guilt.

Authorities say Denault, 40, took inappropriate pictures and videos of underage girls during tennis practices at the Four Seasons Tennis Club in Allouez.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators say he took videos up their shirts and skirts.

Investigators say they found around 36 videos, and that Denault may have taken them over several years.

In court on Tuesday, Denault entered his no contest plea to a number of felony charges, ranging from child enticement to child sexual exploitation.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the charges, the judge denied Denault's bond, and was scheduled to return to court for a sentencing on May 20. He was then taken into custody.